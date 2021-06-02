Wednesday marked the inaugural Lou Gehrig Day across Major League Baseball. The day celebrates the life of Gehrig, a Hall of Famer and one of the greatest hitters in baseball history, and beyond that it's an initiative to raise awareness and solely needed funds to fight Amytrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), the remorseless neurological disease that took Gehrig's life. ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.
ALS cripples the neurological system, and most afflicted with the disease lose the ability to talk, walk, eat and speak or even breathe on their own. Most die within three to five years of diagnosis. There is not yet a cure for ALS. More:
One of the most important things we can do in the fight against this disease is spread awareness.— MLB (@MLB) June 2, 2021
Help us strikeout ALS. #LouGehrigDay pic.twitter.com/ex5As6qMqw
In addition to the luminous example of Gehrig, ALS has also touched the baseball world in other ways. In 2018, the mother of A's outfielder Stephen Piscotty passed away after her battle with ALS. As well, Cubs broadcaster Boog Sciambi has long been an active fundraiser for those affected by ALS -- a mission of conscience he undertakes in honor of his late friend Tim Sheehy. Sciambi works through the Project Main St. charity. Those are but two of many examples.
Gehrig, the Yankees legend, is perhaps best remembered for his July 4, 1939 "luckiest man" speech, which is squarely part of the sport's iconography. The speech came at a time when Gehrig was in decline but still harrowingly uncertain as to the nature of his malaise:
“Today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”— National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) June 2, 2021
No moment epitomized the incredible courage and character of Lou Gehrig better than his farewell speech, delivered at Yankee Stadium on July 4, 1939. #LouGehrigDay pic.twitter.com/Gal56R8rys
Less than two years later, Gehrig succumbed to ALS.
To mark the day named in his honor, all 30 teams planned unique schedules of special events to honor Gehrig and more broadly all attention to the ongoing battle against ALS. As well, MLB and its constituent teams have a number of fund-raising initiatives planned. Fans can donate to the cause and participate in charity auctions by going here.
Also, this video was to be played in all MLB ballparks on Wednesday:
ALS gradually prohibits the brain from communicating with the body – and loved ones.— MLB (@MLB) June 2, 2021
This special video will be played in all MLB ballparks today, to show how an effort is underway to give those battling ALS, like @SteveGleason, their voices back. #LouGehrigDay pic.twitter.com/LhXW82FcVK
Steve Gleason, the former NFL player who's been fighting ALS for several years, was on hand with his family at Wrigley Field on Wednesday for the Padres-Cubs series finale:
We are honored to host @SteveGleason and his family at the Friendly Confines on #LouGehrigDay. pic.twitter.com/AGUTnQU0wX— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 2, 2021
The 2016 documentary film "Gleason" tells the story of his and his family's ongoing struggles to cope with the disease.
June 2 was chosen as Lou Gehrig Day because it's the date on which he became the Yankees' starting first baseman in 1925. His streak of consecutive games played started the previous day and would span 2,130 games. The record would stand until Cal Ripken Jr. broke it in September of 1995. Speaking of which, Ripken to mark the occasion spoke about Gehrig and their shared histories:
"Not only was he a great player, but he was a great man."@CalRipkenJr shared some thoughts on the Iron Horse for #LouGehrigDay. pic.twitter.com/XetrNkOx6K— Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 2, 2021
And here's a look at the sleeve patches all players are wearing on Wednesday:
MLB has declared that today is Lou Gehrig Day. All players will wear this patch to raise awareness for ALS. (Teams not playing today will wear the patch tomorrow.) pic.twitter.com/d1ukMYDsD8— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) June 2, 2021
ALS has of course affected the lives of fans, too, and Lou Gehrig Day served as an acute reminder of that fact. All across baseball fans and even team employees who are battling ALS were honored in various ways. The Yankees, Gehrig's team for the entirety of his 17-year career, were among the teams to put a human face on the disease:
We recently sat down with individuals and families who have been impacted by ALS to talk about their inspirational stories, what Lou Gehrig’s speech means to them, and the importance of #LouGehrigDay across Major League Baseball. #LG4Day pic.twitter.com/jVynb5UEHQ— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 2, 2021
In addition to the MLB-led efforts and Project Main St., charities devoted to ALS research such as the ALS Therapy Development Institute and Augie's Quest are also worthy ways to help the cause of fighting ALS.