MLB cheating scandal: Players react to the many layers of the sign-stealing fallout

The MLB sign-stealing scandal has taken on a life of its own, and MLB Twitter is full of more drama than we have seen in some time, maybe ever. After MLB's investigation over the sign-stealing accusations in the Astros 2017 World Series championship year concluded, the commissioner's office had many punishments for the team, including the suspension of their manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. But that was far from the end of all this.

The Astros ended up firing both Hinch and Luhnow, the Boston Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora who was with Houston in 2017 and the Sox for their championship run in 2018 and Carlos Beltran stepped down as the manager of the New York Mets.

Thanks to Twitter, things still were not over, as a video resurfaced of Cora discussing Beltran's skills, that looks rather suspicious in hindsight, and some have made claims that the Astros were using buzzers under their jerseys to alert them to the pitches that were coming.

This is where things really blew up.

Anyone who missed a minute on MLB Twitter over the last week could be multiple storylines behind. This offseason has definitely not lacked entertainment, and while the scandal has unfolded, everyone has had something to say at each step along the way.

Players have not been shy about voicing their opinions on the matter and have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the news. Here are some tweets by current and former MLB players pertaining to the Astros cheating scandal:

Get your popcorn ready, because this is getting good.

This is getting good! pic.twitter.com/RHg2qQRODV — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) January 16, 2020

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart called the use of buzzers, if true, "indefensible" and "miserable" for the game of baseball.

Using computers and buzzers and such is an entirely new level and indefensible if you’re on the other side of it. This is wild and miserable for our game. — Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) January 16, 2020

Danny Valencia had a lot to say on the matter and tweeted if the latest reports are true, the World Series title needs to be taken from the Astros.

These reports of cheating from the @astros are next level. What a joke. If it is in fact 💯 % true then the WS in 17 should be stripped as well as all individual awards. 🤥🤥 Don’t @ me. — Danny Valencia (@dannyvalencia19) January 16, 2020

** Houston Asterisks ** — Danny Valencia (@dannyvalencia19) January 16, 2020

Evan Longoria has one question:

What happened to the term “cheaters never prosper”? — Evan Longoria (@Evan3Longoria) January 16, 2020

These rumors put Chris Archer in a bad mood.

I’m in a mood right now after hearing the latest bs teams have been up to. 😡 — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 16, 2020

Pitcher Phil Hughes had comments on the account that started the buzzer rumors.

The whole arm buzzer thing could be completely made up but that account claiming to be Beltran’s niece had his hiring and firing before anybody else — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) January 16, 2020

Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger think there needs to be player consequences if these claims end up being accurate.

San Diego Padres Tommy Pham is deep into the conspiracy theories.

Former MLB pitcher Dontrelle Willis had some jokes.

On deck circle next year pic.twitter.com/R48t2YD2u3 — Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) January 16, 2020

Pitchers Alex Wood and Trevor Bauer agree they would rather face a player taking steroids than one who knows what pitch is coming.

All day every day for the rest of time https://t.co/dx5m5bKYh9 — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) January 16, 2020

Mike Clevinger did not hold back. Safe to say he's not an Astros fan right now. (Language: NSFW)

Best part is their fans still actin with the same pompous ass attitude those boys walked with, while taking millions of dollars from boys and jobs completely, staring at the camera, carrying a bat to first, maybe some don’t get it.But this is worse than steroids. — ❂ Mike 𝕊𝕌ℕ𝕊ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔼 Clevinger ❂ (@Mike_Anthony13) January 16, 2020

He thinks the players should be ashamed.

They shouldn’t feel comfortable looking at any of us in the eye let alone on the field and any other MLB player feel different, they can get it too✌️🌞 — ❂ Mike 𝕊𝕌ℕ𝕊ℍ𝕀ℕ𝔼 Clevinger ❂ (@Mike_Anthony13) January 16, 2020

Marcus Stroman is attempting to take the "no comment" route. (Language: NSFW)

This is crazy. Truly can’t believe all this shit coming out in baseball. Just going to sit back and see how it all plays out. I know my thoughts but those will stay internal. I’ve learned that “no comment” is the best option at times! Lol — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 16, 2020

Mets Pete Alonso is just ready to go out and win.

Yes: there’s a lot of craziness in the baseball world right now. At the end of the day, we have to do our job on the field and win the battle between the lines. Great things are to come this year. The boys will be ready. #LFGM — Pete Alonso (@Pete_Alonso20) January 16, 2020

Hopefully this article helped you catch up, Jose.