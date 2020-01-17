MLB cheating scandal: Players react to the many layers of the sign-stealing fallout
Other players are not happy, and they are not holding back about it
The MLB sign-stealing scandal has taken on a life of its own, and MLB Twitter is full of more drama than we have seen in some time, maybe ever. After MLB's investigation over the sign-stealing accusations in the Astros 2017 World Series championship year concluded, the commissioner's office had many punishments for the team, including the suspension of their manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. But that was far from the end of all this.
The Astros ended up firing both Hinch and Luhnow, the Boston Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora who was with Houston in 2017 and the Sox for their championship run in 2018 and Carlos Beltran stepped down as the manager of the New York Mets.
Thanks to Twitter, things still were not over, as a video resurfaced of Cora discussing Beltran's skills, that looks rather suspicious in hindsight, and some have made claims that the Astros were using buzzers under their jerseys to alert them to the pitches that were coming.
This is where things really blew up.
Anyone who missed a minute on MLB Twitter over the last week could be multiple storylines behind. This offseason has definitely not lacked entertainment, and while the scandal has unfolded, everyone has had something to say at each step along the way.
Players have not been shy about voicing their opinions on the matter and have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the news. Here are some tweets by current and former MLB players pertaining to the Astros cheating scandal:
Get your popcorn ready, because this is getting good.
Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart called the use of buzzers, if true, "indefensible" and "miserable" for the game of baseball.
Danny Valencia had a lot to say on the matter and tweeted if the latest reports are true, the World Series title needs to be taken from the Astros.
Evan Longoria has one question:
These rumors put Chris Archer in a bad mood.
Pitcher Phil Hughes had comments on the account that started the buzzer rumors.
Blake Snell and Cody Bellinger think there needs to be player consequences if these claims end up being accurate.
San Diego Padres Tommy Pham is deep into the conspiracy theories.
Former MLB pitcher Dontrelle Willis had some jokes.
Pitchers Alex Wood and Trevor Bauer agree they would rather face a player taking steroids than one who knows what pitch is coming.
Mike Clevinger did not hold back. Safe to say he's not an Astros fan right now. (Language: NSFW)
He thinks the players should be ashamed.
Marcus Stroman is attempting to take the "no comment" route. (Language: NSFW)
Mets Pete Alonso is just ready to go out and win.
Hopefully this article helped you catch up, Jose.
