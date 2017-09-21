MLB commish promises to 'redouble' efforts to expand netting after child struck by ball
The fan struck at Wednesday's Twins-Yankees game was hospitalized
On Wednesday, a child at the Twins-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium was hospitalized after she was struck by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier. She was seated beyond the third base dugout. As you can see, it was a difficult scene on the field:
After the game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he'd been told the young girl, who was struck in the face, was doing OK at a nearby hospital. The girl had attended the game with her grandparents.
While a number of other teams have extended protective netting to cover the seats behind the dugouts, the Yankees have not yet done so. Very likely, this will result in the team doing just that. On that front, here's what MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had to say about Wednesday's frightening incident (via Ken Rosenthal):
"The events at yesterday's game involving a young girl were extremely upsetting for everyone in our game. Over the past few seasons MLB has worked with our clubs to expand the amount of netting in our ballparks. In light of yesterday's event, we will redouble our efforts on this important issue."
Those efforts will likely entail leaning on the Yankees to get something done quickly. As our Matt Snyder explained, there's really no justification for not expanding the netting and increasing fan safety.
-
MLB Thursday: Tribe now 27-1 in last 28
Thursday brings us plenty of stretch-drive MLB action, so keep it right here
-
Mondesi sentenced to 8 years in prison
Mondesi spent six years as the mayor of San Cristobal in the Dominican Republic after reti...
-
Three teams to extend protective netting
The ballparks in Cincinnati, San Diego and Seattle will have expanded netting in place by Opening...
-
Mets' Collins to retire at season's end?
The veteran skipper has been Mets manager since the start of the 2011 season
-
Orioles made low-ball offer to Machado?
The Baltimore third baseman is eligible for free agency following the 2018 season
-
What Rangers' new park will look like
The clubs breaks ground on Globe Life Field next week
Add a Comment