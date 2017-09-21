MLB commish promises to 'redouble' efforts to expand netting after child struck by ball

On Wednesday, a child at the Twins-Yankees game at Yankee Stadium was hospitalized after she was struck by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier. She was seated beyond the third base dugout. As you can see, it was a difficult scene on the field:

After the game, Yankees manager Joe Girardi said he'd been told the young girl, who was struck in the face, was doing OK at a nearby hospital. The girl had attended the game with her grandparents.

While a number of other teams have extended protective netting to cover the seats behind the dugouts, the Yankees have not yet done so. Very likely, this will result in the team doing just that. On that front, here's what MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had to say about Wednesday's frightening incident (via Ken Rosenthal):

"The events at yesterday's game involving a young girl were extremely upsetting for everyone in our game. Over the past few seasons MLB has worked with our clubs to expand the amount of netting in our ballparks. In light of yesterday's event, we will redouble our efforts on this important issue."

Those efforts will likely entail leaning on the Yankees to get something done quickly. As our Matt Snyder explained, there's really no justification for not expanding the netting and increasing fan safety.