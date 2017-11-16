MLB Commissioner Manfred appears to be OK with the Marlins trading Stanton

Will the Miami Marlins trade Giancarlo Stanton? It's all anyone is talking about, including baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, who weighed in on the topic on Thursday.

In an unsurprising development, Manfred preached that Marlins fans should be patient with the incoming ownership group led in part by Derek Jeter. He even defended the idea of the Marlins trading Stanton, noting that Jeter and crew had nothing to do with Stanton's extension. Here's part of what Manfred said, per NBC Miami:

"I think it's unfair really to criticize a decision if it turns out to be the decision to move a player who has a contract that somebody else negotiated," he added. "New management often comes in with a different idea about how to best put the best product on the field, and I hope — I hope that the fans in Miami, whatever decisions are made, give Bruce and Derek an opportunity to show what their plan for moving that franchise forward is."

Manfred was always going to defend the Marlins. If he questioned the decision to trade Stanton, then he would be inviting interrogation concerning how and why he and the other teams felt comfortable selling a franchise to individuals who would not be able to keep the most talented (and well-compensated) player in town. Manfred isn't going to do that.

Ultimately, the question is whether Manfred will get involved if the Marlins make a seemingly unfair trade -- for instance, accepting little in the way of talent in exchange for a clean dump of Stanton's contract. As it stands, that doesn't seem too likely, either. One could argue the Marlins fan base is used to the song and dance ritual preceding every fire sale. But that doesn't mean it stinks any less -- and to be clear, despite what Manfred says, it does stink for Miami's fans.