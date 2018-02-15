MLB commissioner Manfred says changes to pace of play are coming this season

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters on Thursday in Tampa that additional pace-of-play changes will be in place in time for the upcoming 2018 season.

Manfred did not offer up any specifics, however, and it's also not certain whether the changes are the result of talks with the Players' Association or whether Manfred will implement them by fiat, as he's allowed to do.

Manfred has long advocated for a 20-second pitch clock at the major-league level. The pitch has been in use at the lower levels, beginning with the Arizona Fall League in 2014. As the average time between pitches continues to increase -- a trend for which pitchers and hitters bear some responsibility -- the idea of a pitch clock in MLB gains more and more support. Reportedly, Manfred recently agreed to delay the pitch clock until at least 2019 if game times were reduced during the 2018 season. Now, though, he may be ready to take unilateral measures.

Other possible changes include the return of the bullpen cart and limits on the number of mound visits by the catcher. To the end of making those mound visits less necessary, MLB may be poised to take additional steps to cut down on sign-stealing. Whatever the specifics, the 2018 season will see additional time-saving measures put in place.