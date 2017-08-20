MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to meet with umpire reps over alleged mistreatment
Umpires wore white sweatbands on Saturday to protest recent behavior
On Saturday, we brought you news about MLB umpires banding together over perceived mistreatment.
The umpires' voices will be heard, apparently, as commissioner Rob Manfred has agreed to meet with their representation to discuss the matters at hand:
It's unclear what the umpires have in mind here. We can guess that they want players who cross the line to face stiffer fines and amped-up punishments. The problem comes down to who gets to place the line, and how enforceable any of it is in practice.
We'll see where this goes though. At minimum, it's a different kind of umpire-related controversy than we're used to seeing.
