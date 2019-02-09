MLB considering Cubs vs. Cardinals or Mets vs. Nationals for 2020 London Series, report says

This June, the Yankees and Red Sox will play a two-game regular season series at Olympic Stadium in London. The series is part of MLB's continued effort to grow baseball globally.

Those efforts will of course continue into 2020, and, according to the Associated Press, MLB is considering the Cubs vs. Cardinals or the Mets vs. Nationals for a regular season series in London in 2020. As announcement is expected sometime after Opening Day.

The Cubs and Cardinals have a long and storied history, though MLB figures to select the matchup they most believe will appeal to potential new fans in Europe. A potential Max Scherzer vs. Jacob deGrom matchup could be hard to pass up, especially if Bryce Harper re-signs with Washington.

MLB has four regular season series scheduled for international sites in 2019:

Athletics vs. Mariners in Tokyo (March 20-21)

Cardinals vs. Reds in Monterrey (April 13-14)

Astros vs. Angels in Monterrey (May 4-5)

Yankees vs. Red Sox in London (June 29-30)

The collective bargaining agreement calls for a 2020 regular season opening series in Asia, as well as more games in Mexico and London. Games in Puerto Rico or the Dominican Republic are on the schedule as well.

MLB has played regular season games in Australia, Japan, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. This year's Yankees vs. Red Sox series in London will be MLB's first visit to the United Kingdom.