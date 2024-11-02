Monday, Nov. 4, is an important date on the offseason calendar. It is the day free agency truly begins and players are free to sign with new teams. It's also the deadline for teams to tender the qualifying offer to eligible free agents, and the day contract option decisions are due. Club options are controlled by the team, player options and opt outs are controlled by the player, and both sides have a say in mutual options.

Several important contract option decisions have already been handed down. Gerrit Cole opted out his deal with the Yankees (though they can still retain him). Blake Snell opted out his contract with the Giants. Cody Bellinger exercised his player option to remain with the Cubs. Here now is a roundup of other notable option decisions around the league.

Option decision: Exercised $18 million player option (per MLB.com)

Hoskins had the worst season of his career in 2024, his first year back from a torn ACL. He slashed .214/.303/.419 with 26 home runs and needed a productive September (.779 OPS) to get there. Hoskins turns 33 in March and he's a poor defender who registered as a sub-replacement level player in 2024 (minus-0.2 WAR). There was little chance he would get $18 million as a free agent this offseason. He'll look to bounce back with Milwaukee in 2025, and give free agency another go next winter.

Option decision: $10.5 million club option picked up (per Tampa Bay Times)

That $10.5 million salary makes Lowe Tampa's highest paid player in 2025, and thus makes him a trade candidate. The Rays have a history of trading their highest paid players every offseason (last year it was Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot), and Lowe could be next to go. He hit .244/.311/.473 with 21 home runs in 107 games around an oblique strain in 2024. His contract includes an $11.5 million club option for 2026, making him a potential two-year add for interested teams.

Option decision: Opted out of one year and $13.5 million (per MLB.com)

Manaea was having a strong season through mid July and was on track to opt out of his contract, then he lowered his arm slot to mimic Chris Sale, and pitched like an ace the rest of the way. He had a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts overall and a 3.09 ERA in 12 starts after lowering his arm slot. That late season success made it a slam dunk that Manaea would opt into free agency, so this decision is hardly a surprise. The Mets are likely to make Manaea the $21.05 million qualifying offer, which he'll reject so he can seek a multi-year contract.

Option decision: Exercised $22.5 million player option (per MLB.com)

D-backs owner Ken Kendrick took the blame for what he called the "horrible decision" and "biggest mistake" to sign Montgomery last spring, which was perhaps not the best start to the offseason. Regardless, it was always likely Montgomery would pick up his player option after pitching to a 6.23 ERA and being demoted to the bullpen late in the season. It seems likely the D-backs will trade him this offseason. They may have to eat money and/or take a bad contract back to make it work, though it's hard to believe he'll be with Arizona to begin 2025 after Kendrick's comments.

Robbie Ray, Giants

Option decision: Declined to opt out of final years and $50 million (per ESPN)

This opt out is part of the five-year, $115 million contract Ray signed with the Mariners soon after being named the 2021 AL Cy Young award winner. He missed just about the entire 2023 season and most of the 2024 season with Tommy John surgery, and had a 4.70 ERA in seven starts when he did pitch in 2024. Ray will earn $25 million in both 2025 and 2026. It was expected he would decline to use the opt out as soon as he blew out his elbow and needed Tommy John surgery.

Eugenio Suárez, Diamondbacks

Option decision: $15 million club option picked up (per ESPN)

What a turnaround for Suárez. As late as July 1, Suárez was hitting .196/.279/.312 and striking out in close to 30% of his plate appearances. He had begun to lose playing time and it seemed like there was no chance his option would get picked up. Then, in his final 78 games, Suárez slashed .312/.357/.617 with 24 home runs, and was Arizona's most productive player. He was so good that the D-backs picked up the option. The $15 million option had a $2 million buyout, so it was effectively a $13 million decision.