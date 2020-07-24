Watch Now: MLB Expands Playoffs To 16-Teams ( 2:36 )

Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Players Association (MLBA) on Friday jointly announced the results of the latest round of coronavirus (COVID-19) testing prior to the start of Opening Day for the 2020 regular season. Of the 10,939 samples collected and tested in the past week, six have been new positives for COVID-19, which comes to a rate of 0.05 percent. Of the six positive tests, four were players and two were non-player personnel.

MLB and the MLBPA began intake screening testing at the beginning of July when teams began reporting for spring training 2.0, and will continue COVID-19 testing as part of the monitoring process. Since testing began, 32,640 samples were collected and tested, with 99 "new" positive tests, resulting in a 0.3 percent rate. Of those 99 positive tests, 84 were players while the remaining 15 were non-player personnel.

Baseball returned Thursday night as the Nationals hosted the Yankees and the Dodgers faced the Giants. The Nationals, however, opened their season without their brightest offensive star. Juan Soto received a positive COVID-19 test result on Thursday and was unable to pay in the opener. Soto, who played earlier in the week in an exhibition game, was asymptomatic and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined.

There were some issues with teams getting results on time earlier in the testing process, and the coronavirus still poses a serious threat to the 2020 season. But Friday's test results are a good sign of the health and safety protocols working, at least for now before teams begin traveling. Player safety and testing are among five big off-the-field questions facing the 60-game shortened season.

Given the potential short- and long-term health and safety risks being taken by those involved in a 2020 season, MLB and the MLBPA agreed on COVID-19 guidelines which include the allowance of high-risk players to opt out of the 2020 season while receiving full pay. High-risk would include people who have heart disease, lung disease, cancer, high blood pressure, or diabetes. So far, 14 total players have opted out.

Although coronavirus is considered a respiratory illness, the disease can impact a number of systems and organs. That includes possible effects on the heart and the brain. More than 140,000 Americans have died this year from COVID-19.

Friday will serve as MLB's traditional Opening Day, with 14 games on a packed slate. You can follow the action here.