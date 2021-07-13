Despite disappointing with a first-round exit in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will be the center of attention at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday at Coors Field. Ohtani will be the starting pitcher for the American League and the league made a special lineup exemption for him to also bat leadoff as the designated hitter. Ohtani will be an undoubtedly popular options for MLB DFS lineups for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday after leading the MLB with 33 home runs in the first half and posting a 3.49 ERA while striking out 11.7 batters per nine innings.

However, the MLB All-Star Game 2021 provides an MLB DFS player pool loaded with talent and understanding how many opportunities these stars might get and exploiting the matchups will be key to success. So who should you be picking in a game that features superstars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shane Bieber and Freddie Freeman? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure had Blue Jays starter Robbie Ray near the top of his pitching rankings for FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Ray threw seven innings of one-hit ball without giving up a run and struck out 11 to produce 64 points and an over 6x return on FanDuel. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for 2021 MLB All-Star Game

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks on FanDuel for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game is Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. The 22-year-old is putting up MVP-caliber numbers and entered the MLB All-Star break leading the National League in home runs (28), stolen bases (20), slugging percentage (.656) and OPS (1.020).

He ranks in the top five percent of all big leaguers in barrel rate, hard-hit contact rate, average exit velocity, max exit velocity and sprint speed and he's a natural showman who was built for settings like the MLB All-Star Game. Tatis will bat leadoff on Tuesday night for the NL team and he seems like a good bet to get two or three at-bats, making him a solid play in a game where other players might not get as many opportunities at the dish.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB All-Star Game DFS strategy on FanDuel includes Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos. At 29 and now in his ninth MLB season, Castellanos is making his first MLB All-Star appearance after leading the National League in batting average (.331), doubles (29) and total bases (196) in the first half.

His .969 OPS is currently a career high by over 100 points and sandwiched in between lefties Freeman and teammate Jesse Winker in the No. 5 hole, Castellanos has a solid chance to see left-handed pitching that he has historically crushed. Castellanos has a .886 OPS against lefties in his career that is 98 points higher than it is against right-handed pitching, though this season he has a staggering .996 OPS against righties that proves he's a tough matchup regardless of split.

