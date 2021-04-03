The 2021 MLB season is off and running and MLB daily Fantasy tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings are putting hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line for Saturday. The Dodgers and Rockies have combined to score 30 runs during the first two games of their series at Coors Field to open the season. And with a total of 11.5 on Saturday night at William Hill Sportsbook, that game will be a popular source of MLB DFS stacks during the Saturday MLB DFS main slate.

Meanwhile, the White Sox and Angels combined for 20 runs on Friday night with defending AL MVP Jose Abreu hitting a grand slam in a Chicago win. So should you continue riding a hot White Sox offense in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday, or are there other teams you should be targeting in the MLB DFS player pool? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure was high on Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner among his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. The result: Turner went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored -- good for over 25 points on DraftKings. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for April 3, 2021

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is once again Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner for $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. The 36-year-old didn't hit for a lot of power in 2020 after tying a career-high with 27 home runs in 2019, but he still raked and has already proven himself as a dynamic hitter this year.

As mentioned, he went 3-for-5 on Friday in a Dodgers win and he's coming off a season where he posted a .860 OPS despite hitting just four home runs in 175 plate appearances. Turner will take on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela on Saturday, who the veteran is 8-for-19 off lifetime.

Part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy for Saturday includes rostering Diamondbacks shortstop Josh Rojas at $3,100 on DraftKings and $2,000 on FanDuel. The 26-year-old won the starting shortstop job with an absolutely epic spring, posting a .988 OPS with four home runs and 15 RBIs.

When we last saw Rojas in a full season, he hit 25 home runs and stole 37 bases at double-A, triple-A and in the MLB for the Astros and Diamondbacks. Rojas is a part of the return for Zack Greinke in 2019 and he doesn't have a hit on balls in play so far in 2021, so he's already due for some positive regression as he takes on Joe Musgrove on Saturday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for April 3, 2021

