The 2022 MLB World Series will begin on Friday as the Houston Astros host the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 1 at Minute Maid Park with first pitch scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET. Both teams have dominant runs during the 2022 MLB playoffs with the Phillies sweeping the Cardinals and then losing one game apiece to the Braves and Padres while the Astros swept the Mariners and Yankees. And with two star-studded lineups, MLB daily Fantasy players will have a surprising number of options as they craft their MLB DFS lineups throughout the series. In Game 1, the pitching matchup will be Aaron Nola vs. Justin Verlander.

Nola got tagged for six runs in his last start against the Padres but had gone 12 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run in his two previous starts. Meanwhile, Verlander recovered from a six-run outing of his own against the Mariners by allowing one run and striking out 11 over six innings in his last start against the Yankees. So which starter has more upside for Game 1, and who else should you be considering in the MLB DFS player pool? Before making any MLB DFS picks for Astros vs. Phillies in World Series Game 1 on Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Hoskins hit his fourth home run in a four-game span and drove in two to return 18 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB playoffs continue, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for World Series Game 1

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper. The 2021 NL MVP missed 63 games this season with a thumb injury and a partial UCL tear that he's played through, but he still made his seventh all-star team and slashed .286/.364/.514 with 18 home runs, 65 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 99 games.

However, he's taken his game to another level during the 2022 MLB playoffs. Harper enters Friday having gone 18-for-43 (.419) with five home runs, six doubles and 11 RBI in 11 postseason games this year. And while he hasn't seen a lot of Verlander in his career, he is 2-for-5 off the soon-to-be three-time Cy Young winner.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Bregman is 10-for-30 with two home runs and seven RBI in seven games during the 2022 MLB playoffs after slashing .259/.366/.454 during the regular season with 23 homers and 93 RBI.

The two-time all-star and 2019 AL MVP runner-up already has 14 career postseason home runs and 43 RBI in a staggering 80 playoff games with the Astros established as a contender throughout his career. And in 2022 he's having his best playoff run ever with a career-best .975 OPS since the postseason began. He's hit safely in six of seven games, reached safely in every game and has three multi-hit games, so he's a high-floor, high-ceiling play for Friday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, October 28, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers in Game 1 of World Series 2022. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Game 1 of the 2022 MLB World Series? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.