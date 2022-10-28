The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are the last two teams standing in the 2022 MLB playoffs and they'll begin the 2022 World Series on Friday. Game 1 will take place at Minute Maid Park and first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET, but which of these two star-studded lineups should you be leaning on the most as you set your MLB DFS lineups? Stacking is a critical MLB DFS strategy in single-game slates so hammering the most advantageous pitching matchup is certainly in your best interest. However, Aaron Nola and Justin Verlander are scheduled to start Game 1 and there is not a lot of history between those pitchers and most of the hitters in either lineup.

Jean Segura is the only player in either lineup who has had more than 10 career plate appearances against either pitcher. The Phillies infielder is 4-for-14 off Verlander with a home run and a double. So should you be starting Segura or looking elsewhere in the MLB DFS player pool? Before making any MLB DFS picks for Astros vs. Phillies in World Series Game 1 on Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Hoskins hit his fourth home run in a four-game span and drove in two to return 18 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Game 1 of the 2022 World Series is Hoskins again. The 29-year-old has hit between .226 and .247 in every full season of his MLB career but he draws walks at an extremely high rate (13.5%) and has impressive power with 148 career home runs in 667 regular-season games.

Hoskins got off to a slow start in 2022 but heated up with the weather before fizzling down the stretch. However, he's gotten hot since the end of the NL Wild Card Series. In the NLDS against the Braves and the NLCS against the Padres, Hoskins hit five home runs with 11 RBI in nine games. That includes three home runs in his last two games and he'll hope to stay hot as the Phillies look to power past what has been a dominant Astros pitching staff.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Bregman is 10-for-30 with two home runs and seven RBI in seven games during the 2022 MLB playoffs after slashing .259/.366/.454 during the regular season with 23 homers and 93 RBI.

The two-time all-star and 2019 AL MVP runner-up already has 14 career postseason home runs and 43 RBI in a staggering 80 playoff games with the Astros established as a contender throughout his career. And in 2022 he's having his best playoff run ever with a career-best .975 OPS since the postseason began. He's hit safely in six of seven games, reached safely in every game and has three multi-hit games, so he's a high-floor, high-ceiling play for Friday.

