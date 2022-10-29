The Philadelphia Phillies won Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on Friday night thanks in large part to a huge night from J.T. Realmuto. The Philadelphia catcher went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI to propel the Phillies to a 6-5 victory over the Houston Astros and MLB daily Fantasy managers that had Realmuto in their MLB DFS lineups benefited greatly. Realmuto is now 5-for-10 with two home runs, four RBI and five runs scored in his last three postseason games and he's sure to be a popular option on Saturday night in Game 2 of World Series 2022.

The pitching matchup will be Zack Wheeler vs. Framber Valdez at Minute Maid Park in Game 2 and first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET. Both Wheeler and Valdez had sub-3.00 ERAs in 2022 and have had sub-2.00 ERAs during the 2022 MLB playoffs but which pitcher might make more sense for your MLB DFS roster? Before making any MLB DFS picks for Astros vs. Phillies in World Series Game 2 on Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Harper went 2-for-4 and drew a walk to return 10 points on DraftKings and 12.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 World Series continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Game 2 of the 2022 World Series. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for World Series Game 2

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Game 2 of the 2022 World Series is Harper again. Harper's two-hit game on Friday night continued his postseason hitting streak to 11 games and it was his eighth multi-hit effort during that span. He's now hitting .426 in the 2022 MLB postseason with five home runs, six doubles, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored.

The 2022 NLCS MVP has a 1.332 OPS during the playoffs and he's looked fresh after missing 63 games with a hand injury and a partially torn UCL this season. The 2021 NL MVP has never faced Valdez before but he hasn't traditionally been neutralized by left-handed pitching, with a career OPS of .821 against them.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker. The 25-year-old made his first All-Star team in 2022 and turned in impressive numbers, belting 30 home runs while driving in 107 and stealing 25 bases during the regular season.

Tucker went 6-for-28 during his first seven postseason games but busted out on Friday night with a 3-for-5 effort where he hit two home runs and had four RBI. His OPS is now up to .897 for the 2022 MLB playoffs and he's reached safely in every game but one since the end of the regular season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, October 29, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers in Game 2 of World Series 2022. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Game 2 of the 2022 MLB World Series? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.