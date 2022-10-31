The pitching of Framber Valdez was the biggest story of the Houston Astros' 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday, but Houston's runs had to come from somewhere. Astros outfielder and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez continued his postseason production with two runs in the win, but second baseman Jose Altuve was the man that got the wheels turning on offense. The Astros leadoff man went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Game 2, but should he be a top choice when it comes to your MLB DFS lineups for Astros vs. Phillies in Game 3 on Monday at 8:03 p.m. ET?

After five consecutive hitless games to start the 2022 MLB playoffs, Altuve has found a rhythm over his last three starts, and is batting .462 with a 1.039 OPS. Although he is 0-for-5 in his career against Phillies' Game 3 starter Noah Syndergaard, he could still be a strong option in the MLB DFS player pool after the Philly pitcher has only thrown 5.1 total innings with one start in the 2022 playoffs. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Valdez as his top FLEX choice in his MLB DFS player pool on FanDuel. The result: Valdez struck out ten Phillies batters and gave up just two hits in five innings of work to return 51 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for World Series Game 3

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Game 3 of the 2022 World Series is Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, who hit two home runs in Game 1. He only finished with a walk in Game 2, but in nine games during this postseason, he has nine total hits with four runs and five RBI. During the MLB playoffs 2022, Tucker has maintained a slugging percentage of .500 with a .841 OPS.

Tucker is 1-for-3 with a walk against Syndergaard this year, and has offensive splits of .275/.359/.491 against right-handed pitchers in 2022. The series continues in Philadelphia on Monday, and Tucker has been a significantly more efficient hitter on the road than at home this season. His batting average (.264) is 13 points higher in away starts, and his slugging percentage was .520, compared to .436 at Minute Maid Park.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Tucker with Houston third baseman Alex Bregman. Bregman has a double and a home run with two RBI so far in the World Series. Overall during the 2022 postseason, he has hit .316 with three home runs and nine RBI, as well as three doubles and five runs.

Bregman is coming off of a start in which he hit a crucial fifth-inning home run in Game 2. When the Astros faced Syndergaard in August while he was still with the Angels, Bregman hit an RBI single in one of his two at bats against him. This year, Bregman has shown more patience at the plate and entered the postseason with a career-low strikeout rate of just 11.7% and an increased walk rate of 13.3% -- up over 2% from 2021.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, October 31, 2022

