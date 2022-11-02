The Philadelphia Phillies hold a 2-1 series lead over the Houston Astors in the 2022 World Series after a dominant 7-0 win on Tuesday night. The Phillies hit five home runs on their way to victory and have been the best offense in baseball during the 2022 MLB Playoffs. MLB daily Fantasy players have certainly taken notice, loading up MLB DFS stacks with Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins to win big in MLB DFS tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

But an offense that is reliant on home runs is also prone to go cold at times and expected Astros starter Cristian Javier blanked the Yankees for five innings in his last postseason start. Which players should you be targeting in the MLB DFS player pool for Game 4? And is Phillies starter Aaron Nola somebody you can rely on in your MLB DFS lineups after giving up five earned runs in four innings back in Game 1? Before making any MLB DFS picks for Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Schwarber hit a two-run home run and also scored twice to return 20 points on FanDuel and 28.4 points on DraftKings. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 World Series continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for World Series Game 4

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Game 4 of the 2022 World Series is Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft made his first All-Star team at 25 and went on to slash .257/.330/.478 with 30 home runs, 107 RBI and 25 stolen bases this season.

In the 2022 MLB Playoffs, he's been largely quiet but he did bust out for a monster performance in Game 1. Tucker went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI and both of those homers came off Nola. The Phillies will send Nola back to the mound on four days rest for Game 4 and Tucker will certainly be feeling confident after their last meeting.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Bryce Harper. The 30-year-old is coming off his second NL MVP award and after missing 63 games with a thumb injury and a partially torn UCL, he's looked like arguably the best player in baseball during the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

Harper is slashing .382/.414/.818 during the postseason with six home runs and 13 RBI in 14 games. Harper homered on Tuesday night in the win over Houston and has now reached safely in 13 of his 14 postseason games. He also has eight multi-hit efforts during the playoffs and is a high-floor, high-ceiling option for MLB DFS lineups.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers in Game 4 of World Series 2022. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Game 4 of the 2022 MLB World Series? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.