Cristian Javier and three Houston Astros relievers combined to throw just the second no-hitter in World Series history on Wednesday night to level the Fall Classic at 2-2. Now the Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday with Justin Verlander taking on Noah Syndergaard and first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET. Verlander is the likely AL Cy Young winner and will be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups in Game 5, but he was touched up for five earned runs in five innings of work in Game 1.

So what level of exposure should you have to Verlander on Thursday, and will the Phillies be able to get their offense back on track after a miserable night in Game 4? Both teams have potent lineups but have been blanked this week, so you'll need to work the matchups to find the best options in the MLB DFS player pool on Thursday. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Game 5 of the 2022 World Series, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Astros third baseman Alex Bregman as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Bregman hit a two-run double and scored a run to produce 11 points on DraftKings and 16.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 World Series continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for World Series Game 5

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Game 5 of the 2022 World Series is Astros OF/DH Yordan Alvarez. The 25-year-old Cuban slugger put up absolutely massive offensive numbers in 2022, slashing .306/.406/.613 with 37 home runs and 97 RBI. That earned him his first All-Star appearance and he's already at 98 career home runs in just 1,537 plate appearances.

Alvarez's underlying metrics were also staggering, as he posted an average exit velocity of 95.3 mph with a hard-hit contact rate of 60.0%. He had an RBI on Wednesday night and now has 10 RBI in 11 postseason games. Syndergaard would appear to be a good matchup for the young power hitter, as Alvarez hit 27 of his home runs this season off right-handers with a 1.030 OPS against them.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Thursday includes rostering Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins. The Sacramento State product was a fifth-round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft and he had a spectacular 2017 debut with the Phillies where he posted a 1.014 OPS with 18 home runs and 48 RBI in just 50 games.

Since then, he's had at least 27 home runs and 56 extra-base hits in every full season that he's played and he hit 30 home runs while driving in 79 in 2022. That power has carried over to the 2022 MLB playoffs for Hoskins, as he's belted six home runs with 12 RBI in 14 games. That includes one of five Phillies home runs in Game 3 and that power makes him a high-upside option for Game 5.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, November 3, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers in Game 5 of World Series 2022. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Game 5 of the 2022 MLB World Series? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.