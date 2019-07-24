MLB DFS: Aaron Judge and top July 24 picks for DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have a plethora of options on Wednesday, July 24, with the action beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET as the Red Sox and Rays square off in an AL East battle. That's one of eight day games on the MLB schedule, meaning there will be plenty of early-slate action. The main slate on FanDuel and DraftKings, meanwhile, gets underway in the evening and features eight more games, including the potential AL playoff preview between the Yankees and Twins, as well as the L.A. battle between the Dodgers and Angels. Regardless what kind of MLB DFS tournament you're eyeing on Wednesday, first be sure to see what Mike McClue has to say. His optimal MLB DFS lineups, top picks, player pool and daily Fantasy advice can help you make all the right calls on this loaded schedule.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Tuesday, he rostered Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton at just $2,800 on FanDuel. The result: Eaton went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and stole a base -- returning almost 9x value. Anybody who followed his advice was well on their way to a huge day. Now, McClure has set his sights on Wednesday's MLB DFS slates. You can see his full roster at SportsLine.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $4,500 on FanDuel and $5,000 on DraftKings as he takes on the Twins. These teams combined for a whopping 26 runs on Tuesday, and Judge was right in the middle of the offensive surge, recording three hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Despite missing a large chunk of the year, he enters play on Wednesday slashing .308/11/28 with a .990 OPS. Over the last seven days, he's hitting .333 with four extra-base hits, so you can confidently lock him in this evening against Jake Odorizzi, who has pitched well overall this year but has been susceptible to the long ball recently, giving up six home runs over his last four outings.

Part of his optimal MLB DFS strategy for Wednesday also includes rostering Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson ($3,600 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings), who is in an ideal spot to go off for big numbers against Angels righty Jaime Barria (7.36 ERA). Pederson, a lefty, does virtually all his damage against righties, hitting 23 home runs and recording 46 RBIs against right-handed pitching this season.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.