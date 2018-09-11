MLB DFS: A.J. Pollock and best picks for September 11 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

It's a loaded Tuesday evening of Major League Baseball action with 13 games on the main slate and pennant races coming down to the wire with just a few weeks remaining until the postseason. Daily Fantasy sports sites have multiple tournament options for tonight, including the $350,000 Wild Thing on DraftKings and the $200,000 MLB Enormous Grand Slam on FanDuel. Before you lock in your top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, Sept. 11, be sure you check out what Mike McClure has to say. He's a professional DFS player with almost $2 million in career winnings and a predictive data engineer at SportsLine.

And when it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.

On Monday, McClure rostered Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb at $6,900 on FanDuel. The result? He gave up just one run and struck out eight through six innings -- returning almost 50 points on FanDuel and over 7x value for owners. Anybody who had him in their lineups was well the way to a profitable day.

For Tuesday's slate, McClure loves Diamondbacks outfielder A.J. Pollock at $4,100 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings.

Even though he's under $5,000 on both sites, he brings plenty of power with 16 home runs and 57 RBIs this season in just 97 games played, so lock him in as a top MLB DFS value pick.

McClure is stacking him with third baseman Daniel Descalso at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings to take advantage of a matchup at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Both will take aim at Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela, who has an ERA close to 5.00, so there should be plenty of opportunities to drive the ball this evening.

McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up explosive numbers on Tuesday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at an extremely affordable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.