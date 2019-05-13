MLB DFS: Alex Bregman and top picks for May 13 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

The MLB schedule for Monday, May 13 features seven games that get underway in the evening. First pitch of Yankees vs. Orioles is at 6:35 p.m. ET, while many of the MLB DFS main slates will involve the six games starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. Even with the smaller player pool, there are some huge bats such as Christian Yelich, George Springer, Mike Trout and Rhys Hoskins available this evening. And before entering any kind of MLB DFS tournament or cash game such as the $200K Starting Nine on DraftKings or the $125K Monday MLB Rally on FanDuel, first check in with Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million as a professional DFS player, and his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you build the perfect roster on Monday evening.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta at $4,200 on FanDuel and $5,100 on DraftKings. The 31-year old lefty has been crushing the ball this season, entering play on Monday hitting .321 with six home runs and 26 RBIs -- putting him well ahead of pace to top his career averages. He'll look to continue his strong 2019 campaign with a great matchup on Monday against the Pirates and righty Nick Kingham, who has a 5.94 ERA and a WHIP of 1.50 this year. Confidently lock him in as a key part of your MLB DFS lineups.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Monday includes rostering Astros third baseman Alex Bregman ($4,000 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings), who went off for a whopping 50 points on FanDuel on Sunday after he hit two home runs and recorded five RBIs. With six home runs in his last 10 games, Bregman is a great bet to go deep against the Tigers on Monday evening.

