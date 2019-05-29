MLB DFS: Andrew McCutchen and top picks for May 29 DraftKings and FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball lineups

MLB DFS players have plenty of options for tournaments and cash games on sites such as FanDuel or DraftKings on Wednesday, May 29. Four MLB games, including Yankees vs. Padres (1:05 p.m. ET), begin before 4 p.m. ET. Ten other games have a first pitch at 6:10 p.m. ET or later. Whether you're eyeing the early slate, the full day or the main slate in the evening, some expert help can go a long way in building the perfect MLB DFS roster. That's why you'll want to check in with Mike McClure. He's a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings and his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups, advice and player pool can help you make the right call on top options such Cody Bellinger, Josh Bell and Blake Snell, as well as every other available player on Wednesday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure rolled through last season, producing multiple lineups that cashed in huge.

He's off to a hot start in 2019 as well, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments multiple times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. Anybody following him has seen plenty of huge returns. Now he's set his sights on Wednesday's MLB DFS slates and locked in his picks. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Wednesday includes targeting Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen at $3,800 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. He's slashing .257/8/26 on the year, but perhaps most impressive for him this season has been his patience at the plate. He leads the National League in walks (38), giving him plenty of opportunities to get on base and score runs, providing valuable points for MLB DFS players.

Another one of the Wednesday MLB DFS picks McClure loves: Tigers outfielder Niko Goodrum ($3,100 on FanDuel, $3,700 on DraftKings), who has at least one hit in eight of his last nine games and hit a home run on Tuesday. He'll look to continue his strong run against a struggling Baltimore staff on Wednesday. He's a steal at well under $4,000 on both sites, so confidently lock him in as a top value MLB DFS pick.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday. The stars are aligning for him to return huge value and he comes at a lower price than you would expect. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.