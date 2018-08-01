MLB DFS, August 1: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks include Manny Machado

It's a loaded day of baseball on Wednesday, August 1 with six games on the MLB DFS main slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. MLB DFS players have plenty of choices, including the $200,000 Wednesday MLB Superstar on FanDuel and the $225,000 Switch Hitter on DraftKings. Before you lock in any MLB DFS picks, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say. He has almost $2 million in career DFS winnings and is sharing his lineups daily over at SportsLine.



When it comes to baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling through this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.



On Tuesday, McClure rostered Nationals outfielder Michael Taylor at just $2,500 on FanDuel. The result: Taylor got on base five times and scored three runs -- returning 30.6 points and over 12x value for owners. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Wednesday's MLB DFS slate, McClure loves Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson at $3,100 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings.



Pederson, a lefty, crushes right-handed pitching, which is what he'll see with Milwaukee's Chase Anderson on the hill Wednesday. Pederson has hit all 14 of his home runs and is hitting .287 against righties on the year.



McClure's stacking him with Manny Machado at $4,400 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings.



Machado has been one of the top hitters in all of Major League Baseball this year (.312/26/70), and the trade to the Dodgers hasn't slowed him down. He hit .323 in July and has reached base at least once in every game he's played for Los Angeles.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers Wednesday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Wednesday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Wednesday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.