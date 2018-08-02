MLB DFS, August 2: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks include Adrian Beltre

It's a loaded day of baseball on Thursday, August 2 with nine games on the MLB DFS main slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. MLB DFS players have plenty of choices, including the $300,000 Thursday MLB Superstar on FanDuel and the $325,000 Turn Two on DraftKings. Before you lock in any MLB DFS picks, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say. He has almost $2 million in career DFS winnings and is sharing his lineups daily over at SportsLine.



When it comes to baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling through this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.



On Wednesday, McClure rostered White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada at $3,400 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings. The result: Moncada reached base four times and hit a home run -- returning 30.9 points and over 9x value for owners. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Thursday's slate, McClure loves Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo at $2,900 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.



He got off to a blistering start to the week with two home runs and four RBIs on Monday to improve an already impressive stat line this year (.277/20/51). He's also one of the most patient hitters in the league, ranking third in the American League in walks with 68 on the season.



McClure is stacking him with third baseman Adrian Beltre at $2,700 on FanDuel and $3,800 on DraftKings.



Beltre is also hitting well with 10 hits in his last six outings. And these two hitters can take advantage of a strong matchup against Orioles starter Andrew Cashner, who has a 3-9 record with a 4.33 ERA and has given up 16 home runs this season.



The Orioles unloaded most of their key bullpen pieces before the MLB trade deadline, so Beltre and Choo should have plenty of opportunities to pile up points.



