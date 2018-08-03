MLB DFS, August 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks include Michael Brantley
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
The MLB DFS main slate on Friday, August 3 features 28 teams in action. There are several big-time aces taking the hill as well like Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, and new faces making debuts like Chris Archer in Pittsburgh. Before you make any MLB DFS picks or set your MLB DFS lineups, be sure you check out who SportsLine's Mike McClure is putting in his optimal lineups. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in career winnings. His lineups and advice are must-see for any DFS player. He's sharing all of his picks over at SportsLine.
When it comes to baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling through this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.
On Thursday, McClure rostered Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor at $3,500 on FanDuel. The result: Odor got on base a whopping six times, hit a home run and recorded three RBIs -- returning 47.1 points and over 13x value for owners. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable day.
For Friday's slate, McClure loves Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo at $3,100 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.
Choo has gone for at least 15 points on FanDuel in four of his last seven games. His power (20 home runs, 51 RBIs) and patience at the plate (68 walks) make him a strong DFS play, especially against a struggling Orioles staff that is near the bottom of the league in almost every meaningful pitching stat.
Another MLB DFS pick McClure loves for Friday: Indians outfielder Michael Brantley at $3,400 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings.
Brantley has put up impressive numbers at the plate this year with a .295 average, 12 home runs and 57 RBIs. And he's done most of his damage against righties, posting a .311 average with nine home runs and 43 RBIs. That makes him an extremely strong value as he takes on the Angels and righty starter Jaime Barria on Friday. Look for big numbers at a very affordable price.
McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers Friday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a very affordable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.
So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.
