MLB DFS, August 3: Best DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball picks include Shin-Soo Choo

It's a loaded day of baseball on Friday, August 3 with 14 games on the MLB DFS main slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. MLB DFS players have plenty of choices, including the $300,000 Friday MLB Mon8ter on FanDuel and the $250,000 MLB Starting Nine on DraftKings. Before you lock in your MLB DFS picks, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say. He has almost $2 million in career DFS winnings and is sharing his lineups only over at SportsLine.



When it comes to baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure is rolling through this season thanks to some spot-on MLB DFS picks.



On Thursday, McClure rostered Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor at $3,500 on FanDuel. The result: Odor got on base a whopping six times, hit a home run and recorded three RBIs -- returning 47.1 points and over 13x value for owners. Anyone who rostered him was well on their way to a profitable day.



For Friday's slate, McClure loves Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo at $3,100 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.



Choo has gone for at least 15 points on FanDuel in four of his last seven games. His power (20 home runs, 51 RBIs) and patience at the plate (68 walks) make him a strong DFS play, especially against a struggling Orioles staff that is near the bottom of the league in almost every meaningful pitching stat.



Another pick he's all over: Orioles second baseman Jonathan Villar at $2,400 on FanDuel and $3,300 on DraftKings.



Villar responded to his trade to Baltimore well in his first outing on Thursday, recording a pair of hits and a run. He gets a strong matchup against the Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, one of the most hitter-friendly parks in Major League Baseball.



McClure is also targeting a player capable of putting up massive numbers Friday because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings, and he comes at a very affordable price. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing.



So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal lineup on Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Friday from a professional DFS player who has nearly $2 million in career winnings and has crushed his DFS picks in multiple sports.