With 2021 MLB Opening Day featuring all 30 teams on Thursday, daily Fantasy baseball players will have an assortment of options as they fill out their MLB DFS lineups for tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. Anthony Rizzo and the Chicago Cubs are at a contract impasse, but he'll have a juicy matchup against Chad Kuhl on Thursday. Rizzo has a 1.205 career OPS against the right-handed starter with six career extra-base hits in 24 at-bats so it might be worth ignoring his current contract strife.

Meanwhile, Padres third baseman Manny Machado will look to continue his power surge against expected Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner on MLB Opening Day 2021. Machado has three home runs off Bumgarner in 24 career at-bats and that will make him an undoubtedly popular option in the MLB DFS player pool. Before locking in any 2021 Opening Day MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

Now, with the 2021 MLB season beginning on Thursday with MLB Opening Day 2021, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for 2021 MLB Opening Day

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Opening Day is Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi for $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The 26-year-old was a consensus top-five prospect prior to the 2017 season but wound up being traded to the Royals this offseason after failing to live up to the hype.

However, Benintendi hasn't been a bad player by any means. Benintendi slashed .273/.353/.435 with the Red Sox and hit 51 home runs while stealing 51 bases over three seasons and change. Now he'll hit near the top of a Royals lineups that has plenty of talent, with Whit Merrifield, Adalberto Mondesi, Jorge Soler, Carlos Santana and Hunter Dozier providing plenty of protection and opportunities to drive in runs.

Another player McClure likes for Thursday is Red Sox second baseman Enrique Hernandez ($3,000 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). The 29-year-old joins the Red Sox after spending six seasons with the Dodgers as one of the game's best utility men and now he's in line for everyday opportunities at Fenway Park.

Hernandez's .680 OPS last season was his lowest since a difficult 2016 season in Los Angeles, but his average exit velocity (88.5 mph) was actually an improvement over 2019 and his 7.3 percent barrel rate was actually a career-high while his 43.1 percent hard-hit contact rate was his best since 2015. Hernandez has plenty of pop to take advantage of the Green Monster in left field and he has a favorable lefty vs. righty matchup against John Means on Opening Day.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for 2021 MLB Opening Day

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for 2021 MLB Opening Day on Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pools and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.