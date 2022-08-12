Those that have been waiting for San Diego's acquisition of Juan Soto to pay off for their MLB DFS lineups were probably encouraged to see the Padres hang 13 runs on San Francisco on Wednesday, but it wasn't Soto doing the heavy lifting in the win. Although he still finished with a couple of hits and a run scored, Brandon Drury proved to be the one who stepped up with a four-RBI day at the plate. San Diego's lineup is filled with big names, including Manny Machado, who also went 3-for-5 against the Giants, but who among them might be worth considering for MLB DFS lineups against the Nationals on Friday?

The Padres will face off against Cory Abbott, who gave up seven runs in his last start on Sunday. Meanwhile, San Diego second baseman Jake Cronenworth may be another name to target in the MLB DFS player pool after he's had four hits over his last two starts.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Gorman finished as the top-scoring Fantasy second baseman on a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored to return 21 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, August 12, 2022

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Soto, who is listed at $5,900 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Soto should expect an icy return to Washington from the fans after he turned down a reported $440 million dollar contract before effectively forcing his trade to the Padres. Soto has only cracked one home run since the move to San Diego, but he's hitting well overall, with a .357 batting average and a 1.078 OPS.

Soto clearly doesn't have the resume against Nationals pitching that other Padres players might, but he should at least be in comfortable surroundings. At Nationals Park this season, he has offensive splits of .241/.419/.500 with 11 home runs and 10 doubles. Soto is a sound bet to get his power numbers back on track, as the Nationals pitching staff is in the bottom-three of the majors in opponent hard-hit ball percentage (41.1 percent) and exit velocity off the bat (89.4 mph).

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo ($5,100 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). Rizzo was hitless in his last two starts, but after a day off on Thursday, he should be poised for a bounce-back performance on Friday. In his previous four starts from July 29 to August 2, Rizzo had six total hits, four home runs and eight RBI.

In a Yankees lineup filled with big hitters, Rizzo has fit right in this season. He has 66 RBI, which is second on the team behind Aaron Judge, who leads the majors with his 99. New York takes on the Boston Red Sox on Friday, who are expected to start right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. Among active Yankees hitters, Rizzo has had the most success against Eovaldi, and is 6-for-12 in their previous meetings with three doubles, a home run, and four RBI.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, August 12, 2022

