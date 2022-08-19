Daily Fantasy baseball players should be familiar with Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, but if they didn't have him in their MLB DFS lineups on Thursday, they left lots of points on the table. Bregman hit two home runs and brought in six RBI in Thursday's incredible 21-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. Houston moves on to a new series at Atlanta on Friday, but can you trust Bregman to produce another big performance?

The Braves are set to start right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright, who has yet to face the Astros in his five-year career. Bregman has a .222 batting average in road games this season, so perhaps other options from Houston in the MLB DFS player pool like outfielder Chas McCormick, who had five RBI on Thursday, are better bets. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: deGrom gave up three runs, but struck out nine in 6.2 innings against the Braves to return 24 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 42 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, August 19, 2022

For Friday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who is listed at $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Devers was hitless in Thursday's loss to Pittsburgh, but has gotten at least one hit in every other game since August 7. On Friday, the Red Sox begin a new series against the Baltimore Orioles and starting pitcher Jordan Lyles, who has given up the most hits of any American League pitcher this season.

Devers has been a strong hitter on the road all year, and has offensive splits of .294/.343/.562. He's hit 21 of his 32 doubles and 14 of his 25 home runs away from Fenway Park this season. Devers has the 24th-highest barrel percentage in all of Major League Baseball (11.4 percent), and Lyles is tied with Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios for the highest opponent barrel rate in the majors at 11 percent.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Giants outfielder Joc Pederson ($3,900 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Overall, the Giants had a difficult time scoring runs in their most recent series against the Diamondbacks, but Pederson hit a double in the series opener on Tuesday. For the month of August, Pederson has hit .321 with an .851 OPS.

The Giants begin a new series against the Rockies on Friday, who are expected to start right-handed pitcher Jose Urena. For his career, Pederson is 4-for-9 against Urena with a double and a triple. Urena hasn't had a clean start since July 16, and has a poor opposing whiff percentage this season of just 17 percent. Pederson should come out looking to put the bat on the ball and get runs on the board for a Giants offense that has been missing them in recent games.

