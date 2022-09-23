The month of September hasn't been particularly kind for Seattle second baseman Adam Frazier, who is hitting .185 with a .495 OPS in 18 total appearances. However, as the Mariners look to hold on to their final AL Wild Card spot with 13 games left to play this season, he could be coming out of his slump at just the right time to make an impact for MLB DFS lineups. Against Oakland on Thursday, Frazier went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, and he'll be looking to build off that in Friday's series-opener against Kansas City.

The Mariners will face Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer, who Frazier last saw in 2021 and finished 2-for-3 with two doubles against. Frazier might not be the only Mariner worth considering in the MLB DFS player pool, as right fielder Mitch Haniger has three hits over his last two games and took a hit in two at-bats against Singer last season. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder/designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Stanton went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a 5-4 win over Boston to return 22 points on DraftKings and 28.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season is coming to a close, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, September 23. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, September 23, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Padres outfielder Juan Soto, who is listed at $5,400 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Soto only left his last start on Thursday with a walk in a 5-4 loss against the Cardinals but has been strong overall in his last six starts. During that stretch, he is hitting .381 with a 1.119 OPS.

His recent hot streak at the plate is refreshing for Fantasy players that have watched him struggle through the first 12 games of September, when he held just a .081 batting average. He should be able to keep things up on Friday as the Padres move on to a new series against Colorado and starting pitcher Ryan Feltner, who has a 7.43 ERA in three September starts. The weekend series is at Coors Field, where Soto has offensive splits of .333/.429/.917 in three previous games this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS picks includes stacking Soto with San Diego first baseman Josh Bell ($3,800 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Bell didn't come away with a hit, but he scored a run in his last start on Thursday against the Cardinals. For the season, Bell has a .271 batting average with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 68 RBI.

Where Soto has been good specifically at Colorado, Bell has been good against the Rockies everywhere. Against the Rockies overall this season, Bell has hit .313 with two doubles and seven RBI in nine games, and at Colorado, he's been extraordinary. In three games at Coors Field, he had a .400 batting average on balls put in play, and he hit four of those seven RBI with a home run.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, September 23, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.