The AL Central race is tightening up, with the top three teams in the division all within 2.5 games of each other, and all three are in action on Monday. Perhaps the most promising opportunity for MLB DFS lineups among the teams in play comes from Minnesota's series opener against Kansas City. The Twins are expected to start pitcher Joe Ryan, who has been wildly inconsistent as of late, and gave up 17 runs in 14.2 innings pitched over his last three starts.

One player that could take advantage of the matchup in the MLB DFS player pool is Royals 1B/DH Vinnie Pasquantino. The rookie is batting .455 with a 1.546 OPS over his last six games, with four home runs and six RBI. Meanwhile, catcher Salvador Perez has maintained his typical high level of hitting, and has eight hits with five RBI in seven games since last Tuesday. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Pollock went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two runs scored to return 23 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 30.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, August 15, 2022

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Astros OF/DH Yordan Alvarez, who is listed at $6,100 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Alvarez had just a hit and a run scored in his last start on Sunday, but he comes into Monday on a four-game hitting streak. He had two hits and two runs scored in Saturday's 8-0 drubbing of Oakland, and he has 31 home runs with 74 RBI overall this season.

Houston moves onto a new series against the White Sox on Monday and will face starting pitcher Johnny Cueto, who has given up 35 hits over his last four starts. Alvarez has been a better hitter on the road this season than at home, and will get a chance to continue that in Chicago. During away games in 2022, Alvarez has hit .322 with a 1.072 OPS, and he's hit 16 homers with 39 RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking stacking Alvarez with Houston third baseman Alex Bregman ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Bregman went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Houston's 6-3 win over Oakland on Sunday. He comes into Monday on a six-game hitting streak, which includes three home runs and eight RBI against the Rangers and Athletics.

Alvarez was hitless in three at-bats against Cueto in their previous meeting, but Bregman took a hit and a walk from three plate appearances against him. In at-bats against right-handed pitchers this season like Cueto, Bregman has offensive splits of .284/.386/.492. Bregman has played seven career games in Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field, and in those games, he had 12 total hits, three doubles and eight RBI.

