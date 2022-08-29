The Los Angeles Angels' topsy-turvy season has taken a positive turn over the last three games, and the club completed a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. After being out for a month with a back problem, Mike Trout has found his rhythm at the plate recently and he hit a home run and a double in the team's 8-3 win yesterday. The Angels begin a new series against the New York Yankees, but is Trout a solid option to keep up his strong hitting for MLB DFS lineups again on Monday?

Trout is just 3-for-16 all-time against Yankees starting pitcher Frankie Montas after the past several seasons when the right-hander pitched for Oakland. Those looking for a heavy hitter in the MLB DFS player pool may have to consider Shohei Ohtani as he continues his MVP campaign instead. Ohtani has a career .429 average and 1.413 OPS against Montas, and is coming off of a 3-for-4 performance on Sunday that included a home run and a walk. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Padres third baseman Manny Machado in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Machado finished as the highest-scoring Fantasy third baseman after he went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI to return 42 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 56.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, August 29, 2022

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos, who is listed at $4,300 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. Castellanos was hitless in his last start on Sunday against Pittsburgh, but he had been hitting the ball well in the 10 games before that. During that stretch, he hit .333 with two home runs, two doubles and five RBI.

Castellanos is well off the pace at which he hit homers last season, but he has still produced 61 RBI with 27 doubles in 497 at bats. The Phillies begin a new series at Arizona on Monday and will face starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner, who has a 7.94 ERA over his four starts in the month of August. Castellanos only has six career at bats against the Diamondbacks lefty, but he took two hits with an RBI from them.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar ($3,000 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Nootbaar hit a solo home run and scored another after a walk in the Cardinals' win on Sunday against Atlanta. Over his last 10 starts, Nootbaar is hitting .324 with a 1.135 OPS, and has three home runs and six RBI during those games.

The Cardinals start a new series against Cincinnati on Monday, and the Reds are set to start Chase Anderson on the mound. Anderson has already bounced around between a couple of different organizations in the minors this season, and has a 4.50 ERA in 27 appearances in Triple-A. Nootbaar has hit 24 of his total 29 RBI against right-handed pitchers like Anderson this season, as well as nine of this ten doubles.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, August 29, 2022

