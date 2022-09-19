The Tampa Bay Rays have won three of their last four games, while the Houston Astros have won seven of their last eight, and the two clubs begin a new series against each other on Monday. The question for daily Fantasy baseball players is whether or not they believe lightning can strike twice for their MLB DFS lineups when it comes to Houston catcher Martin Maldonado. On Sunday night against Oakland, Maldonado went 4-for-4 with a three-run seventh inning home run as part of a four-RBI day.

Meanwhile, Rays center fielder Jose Siri could be an under-the-radar name to consider in the MLB DFS player pool on Monday. He went 3-for-3 against Texas on Saturday, and wrapped up the series with the Rangers on Sunday with a home run as part of a 2-for-3 day at the plate. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Judge went 4-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI to finish as the top-scoring Fantasy outfielder and return 44 points on DraftKings and 59.6 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season heads into its final stretch, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, September 19. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, September 19, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Giants outfielder Joc Pederson who is listed at $5,400 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel. Fantasy players will be looking for Pederson to get things turned around on Monday after four games without a hit heading into this week. He's only had two other such streaks this season, but for the year, Pederson has hit 22 home runs with 63 RBI.

The Giants begin a new series against Colorado this evening and Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl, who has a 6.46 ERA through three September starts. Pederson is just 1-for-11 against Kuhl in his career, but his batting average is over 50 points higher against right-handed pitchers like Kuhl than against lefties this season. Kuhl has a relatively high 7.4 percent rate of throwing "meatball" pitches out over the plate, so Pederson should have plenty of opportunity to find success on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS picks includes rostering Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. ($5,700 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Acuna has hits in five of his last six games and cracked a double in his last start on Sunday against Philadelphia. In 15 games during the month of September, Acuna has 16 total hits, six doubles, two home runs and nine RBI.

Like Pederson, Acuna has been much sharper against right-handed pitching this season than lefties, and he'll be facing a right-hander on Monday in Cory Abbott, who will start on the mound for Washington. Abbott has yet to face the Braves in his career, but opposing hitters have an impressive barrel percentage of 11.7% against him this season, which is just outside the top-20 highest rates for pitchers (min. 75 batters). With runners in scoring position this year, Acuna has hit .301 with four doubles, a home run and 26 RBI, and he should power the Braves offense in a plus-matchup on Monday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, September 19, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.