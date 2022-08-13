After finishing top 11 in American League Cy Young voting over each of the last three seasons, the 2022 season has been a bit of a grind for White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. However, he'll take the ball on Saturday against the Tigers coming off of back-to-back wins where he's given up a total of three runs with 12 strikeouts over 10 innings. Is Giolito finally turning the corner on what has been a disappointing season, and can you trust him enough to deploy him as an affordable, high-upside option for your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday?

If you want to go the premium route at starter pitcher, Jacob deGrom, Corbin Burnes and Yu Darvish are all scheduled to take the ball on Saturday evening. But affording any of those superstars will require you to find cheaper options in the MLB DFS player pool. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Giants starter Carlos Rodon in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Rodon pitched six innings in a win over the Pirates, giving up two earned runs and striking out seven to return 23.9 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 43 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Saturday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas, who is listed at $4,100 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. The consensus top-40 prospect entering the season having earned a promotion just after his 22nd birthday by showcasing premier contact skills and incredible range in centerfield.

Thus far, his defense has been impeccable, but the contact rate hasn't been quite as high against Major League pitching. However, he's still shown impressive bursts and his .280 BABIP leaves plenty of room for optimism after he posted a BABIP of at least .335 at every minor league stop he made prior to this season. And a trip to Coors Field could help aid his power numbers (eight home runs and 22 extra-base hits this season).

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). The five-time all-star with the Braves signed a six-year, $162 million contract to join the Dodgers after leading Atlanta to a World Series win last season and he's fit in perfectly to one of baseball's best lineups.

Freeman is slashing .324/.400/.523 with 15 home runs, 72 RBI and nine stolen bases. He currently leads the National League with 140 hits and 37 doubles and he has a .962 OPS against right-handed pitching this season. On Saturday, he'll take on Royals righty Brad Keller, who has a 4.94 ERA since the start of last season.

