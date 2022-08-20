The Rockies are 17 games under .500 and a whopping 31.5 games back of the Dodgers in the NL West. However, because of the ballpark they play in -- Coors Field -- you could make an argument that they're the most important team in baseball to MLB daily Fantasy players. Rockies home games routinely have the highest totals in the league and that makes Colorado and whoever it is playing a regular target for MLB DFS stacks.

On Saturday, the Rockies will host the Giants and Caesars Sportsbook lists the over-under at 11 runs, while no other game on the MLB schedule has a total higher than 9. So does that mean that you should be loading players like Charlie Blackmon, C.J. Cron, Brandon Belt and Wilmer Flores into your MLB DFS lineups, or are there better options in the MLB DFS player pool? Before making any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Giants outfielder Joc Pederson in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Pederson went 2-for-4 with a home run to return 17 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, August 20, 2022

For Saturday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Giants outfielder Lamonte Wade Jr., who is listed at $2,800 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. The 28-year-old had a breakout season in 2021, slashing .253/.326/.482 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI. He had a total of 38 extra-base hits in 381 plate appearances.

In 2022, he's had some contact issues but the power and the plate patience have still been of value. Wade is only hitting .190 but he has an 11.7 percent walk rate with eight home runs, four doubles and a triple in 137 plate appearances. Wade doesn't have a home run in 31 plate appearances at Coors Field but it's only a matter of time before his raw power plays in that homer-friendly park.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). O'Neill finished eighth in National League MVP voting last season after posting a .912 OPS with 34 home runs, 80 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

His follow-up in 2022 has been disappointing, as O'Neill has battled injuries and enters Saturday with a .650 OPS with eight home runs and seven steals through 70 games. However, he's posted a .979 OPS over the last seven days and has a .357 OBP against left-handed pitching on the year. On Saturday, he'll take on the Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner, who has given up four earned runs or more in five of his last six outings.

