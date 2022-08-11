The season hasn't been going well for the Boston Red Sox since the All-Star break. They are just 6-13 and have only won one of their last seven games. The tables could turn on Thursday, however, when Boston begins a new series against Baltimore and Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer. Although nobody on the Red Sox has an extensive history against Kremer, there are a couple of hitters that look like they could benefit MLB DFS lineups on Thursday. Which MLB DFS picks should you make?

Catcher Kevin Plawecki had the day off on Wednesday against Atlanta, but is 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs against Kremer. Another Sox player to consider in the MLB DFS player pool could be outfielder Alex Verdugo, who is 2-for-5 with a double against the righty. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Arenado finished as the top-scoring Fantasy third baseman on a 3-for-5 day at the plate with a double, a home run and two RBI to return 26 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 34.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, August 11. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, August 11, 2022

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman who is $4,500 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Gorman got the day off on Wednesday, but should be back in the lineup when St. Louis wraps up its series with Colorado and ready to deliver offense.

Gorman's batting average is 58 points higher during day games (.275) than night games, and he'll be looking to improve on that when the Cardinals face Rockies starter German Marquez. The latter has given up seven runs over his last two starts and has a home ERA this season of 6.11. Gorman has yet to face Marquez in his young career, but should come out swinging. When Gorman goes after the first pitch in at bats, he is slashing .360/.360/.560, and when hitters make contact on Marquez's first pitches, they are batting .380 with a 1.206 OPS.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Gorman with St. Louis outfielder Dylan Carlson ($4,100 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel). Carlson has been hitless in his last two games, but he wrapped up the Cardinals' series against the Yankees on Sunday with a 2-for-4 performance that included a double and an RBI. Carlson is now third on the team in doubles this season (24), and tied with Tommy Edman and Harrison Bader for the team lead in triples with three.

In five plate appearances against Marquez last season, Carlson took two hits and a walk. Historically, Carlson hasn't hit well at Colorado, and this season he is still yet to get a hit against the Rockies. However, Carlson has gotten to the point where he is due for positive offensive regression, as he holds the lowest strikeout rate of his career (18.3 percent) and has only gone without a hit in three consecutive games twice this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, August 11, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.