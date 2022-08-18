The New York Yankees have won just four of their last 15 games but managed to stave off a sweep by the Tampa Bay Rays in a dramatic 8-7 win on Wednesday. They move on to a series against another division rival in Toronto, which just picked up its third win in its last 11 games against Baltimore on Wednesday. The matchup is one of the biggest on Major League Baseball's Thursday slate, but can you trust players from either team in your MLB DFS lineups?

Despite Toronto's recent struggles, second baseman Santiago Espinal has been sharp at the plate. Over his last six appearances, he is hitting .526 with a 1.105 OPS. Another intriguing name to consider in the MLB DFS player pool is Yankees catcher Jose Trevino, who has seven hits in his last five starts since August 12. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Alonso waited until his final at-bat to get his only hit of the game, but it was a big one. He plated two runners on a ninth inning single to return 14 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 19.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Red Sox first baseman Eric Hosmer, who is listed at $3,000 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. Hosmer had a hit and scored a run in Boston's win against the Pirates on Wednesday. His hitting efficiency has dipped a bit since coming to Boston, but he has still scored five runs and hit three doubles in the Red Sox lineup.

Boston continues its series against Pittsburgh on Thursday and will face starting pitcher JT Brubaker. The right-handed pitcher has lost his last three decisions, and over his last three starts he has an 8.10 ERA. In five at-bats against Brubaker this season, Hosmer has a double, a home run and three RBI. One thing that Hosmer has improved since coming to Boston has been his walk frequency, which is at a career-high 10.5 percent heading into Thursday.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Hosmer with shortstop Xander Bogaerts ($4,300 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Bogaerts hasn't been quite as sharp during the month of August as he has was in the first half of the season, but he came away with a hit in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. For the season, Bogaerts is tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the fifth-most hits in the American League, at 126, and is batting .302 with an .813 OPS.

In road games this season, Bogaerts has offensive splits of .298/.367/.390, with 13 doubles and five stolen bases. Bogaerts has hit 37 of his 49 RBI against right-handed starting pitchers like Brubaker, who has struggled against batters hitting third or fourth in opposing lineups. Bogaerts has primarily manned one of those two spots for Boston, and Brubaker has allowed those spots to hit a combined .333 against him this season.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, August 18, 2022

