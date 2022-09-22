A pair of rookies powered the Baltimore Orioles to a 8-1 win against Detroit on Wednesday, and when constructing MLB DFS lineups on Thursday, they could serve as under-utilized secret weapons. Adley Rutschman, who has been a regular in the lineup as a catcher and designated hitter since July, has hits in six of his last eight games and was batting .308 ahead of Wednesday, when he knocked in two runs. Meanwhile, outfielder Kyle Stowers had the game he had been waiting for since being called up in mid-August and went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored.

The Orioles return to action on Thursday in a new series against the Houston Astros and a tough pitching matchup against Justin Verlander, who left after three innings in his August 28 start against the Orioles (calf). Rutschman was able to take a hit from one of the two at-bats he had against Verlander. But he has extra value in the MLB DFS player pool as he has hit .286 with four home runs and 18 RBI in his first at-bats against relief pitchers this season. Before making your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Crawford went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI single to return 12 points on DraftKings and 15.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season heads into its final games, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, September 22. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, September 22, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who is listed at $6,500 on DraftKings and $5,300 on FanDuel. Judge went 2-for-4 in his last start against Pittsburgh with a capacity crowd in attendance to see if he could extend his league-leading home run total of 60. He didn't leave the park, but he did hit two doubles and scored two runs.

Judge enters the start of Thursday's series against the Boston Red Sox on an 11-game hitting streak, in which he's had multiple hits in seven starts. He'll be tested at home when he faces Red Sox starting pitcher Michael Wacha, who he is a confounding 0-for-14 against overall. Judge should come in with confidence, however, as he is hitting .317 with a 1.104 OPS at home this season and batting .332 against right-handed pitchers like Wacha.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS picks includes stacking Judge with New York first baseman Anthony Rizzo ($5,100 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Rizzo was hitless in his last start on Wednesday, but in the 10 games before that, he had offensive splits of .306/.375/.583 with three home runs and four RBI. For the year, he's hit 31 homers, which is already more than he's hit in any of the past four seasons, along with 72 RBI.

Rizzo has logged an impressive 50 total at-bats against Wacha over the years, and has been remarkably strong against him with 21 hits. Two of those have been doubles, three have been home runs, and he's plated seven while only striking out five times against him. Although Rizzo's 2022 averages aren't anything to get overly excited about, he has done well hitting for power at home this season, with 43 RBI and 18 home runs at Yankee Stadium.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, September 22, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.