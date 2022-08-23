With most clubs hovering around 40 games remaining in the 2022 MLB regular season and over half the league within five games of a playoff spot, baseball's stretch run promises to be one of the best in recent memory. Daily Fantasy baseball players will certainly have to start considering motivation with September call-ups looming. The Phillies are locked in a contentious NL Wild Card battle with the Brewers and Padres but they'll have to keep their offense afloat for another week or so until Bryce Harper finally makes his return.

Pitching has been crucial for Philadelphia during Harper's two-month absence and Ranger Suarez has been one of the club's most pleasant surprises with a 3.31 ERA and an 8-5 record. So should you have Suarez in your MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday, or are there better options in the MLB DFS player pool? Before making any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Springs stuck out seven over five innings of one-run ball in a win over the Angels to return 23.95 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 41 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Braves first baseman Matt Olson, who is listed at $4,700 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Staring down the likely possibility that they were going to lose Freddie Freeman to the Dodgers in MLB free agency, the Braves acted quickly to acquire the All-Star first baseman from the Athletics and Olson has been a stalwart for the defending world champions.

Olson leads the National League in games played (124) and plate appearances (544) while slashing .248/.333/.489 with 26 home runs and 83 RBI. Since the start of July, Olson has 41 RBI in just 47 games and he has a .859 OPS against right-handed pitching on the season. The Pirates will send righty J.T. Brubaker to the mound on Tuesday night and he has a 5.31 ERA over his last four starts.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber ($6,000 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Despite only hitting one home run so far in August, Schwarber still leads the National League with 34 long balls on the season.

Schwarber is still hitting a season-high .283 this month and has an .840 OPS as well, so he's been productive even without the home run production. On Friday, he'll match up with Reds lefty Nick Lodolo, who has a 4.12 ERA on the season and has given up three earned runs or more in over half his starts this season.

