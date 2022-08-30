After a lighter day on Monday, the Tuesday MLB schedule is jam-packed with 15 games, and all of the action starts after 6 p.m. ET. Runs could be a premium for MLB DFS players. According to Caesars Sportsbook, no game has an over/under of higher than 10. In fact, six games have a total of 7.5 or lower, so there are a lot of enticing options in the MLB DFS player pool at pitcher, but hitters are a bit more scarce.

How should you set your MLB DFS lineups on a night where pitchers could dominate? And which overlooked players on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel or DraftKings should you roster? Before making any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar as one of his top players on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Nootbaar picked up a hit, a walk, an RBI and a pair of runs scored, all at a very cheap price. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, August 30. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

For Tuesday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. at $3,900 on FanDuel and $6,100 on DraftKings. He is taking on the Rockies and starting pitcher Jose Urena, who he has some history with. Urena hit Acuna with the first pitch of a game back in 2018 when he was with the Marlins. It led to the benches clearing for both sides and an ejection for Urena.

Acuna hit a home run off of him in 2019 to get a measure of payback. And for his career vs. Urena, Acuna has a .471 slugging percentage. Urena has a 5.98 ERA this year, so this is a great spot for Acuna, who is expected to be back in the lineup after taking a few days off with a sore knee.

He's stacking him with first baseman Matt Olson ($4,000 on FanDuel, $5,100 on DraftKings). Olson is wrapping up an impressive August where he's hit .260 with a .490 slugging percentage and an OPS of .818. He has five extra-base hits over his last four games as well.

Most of his power this season has come against righties, and that's what he'll see against Urena. He has hit 22 of his 27 home runs and has a .521 slugging percentage against them, so this is one of the MLB DFS stacks that could certainly pay off during Tuesday's slate.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday August 30, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.