MLB daily Fantasy players are running out of chances to win big with the season winding down, but the advantage of late-season daily Fantasy baseball is that you have almost an entire season's worth of data at your disposal. White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease showed clear potential to be a front-of-the-rotation starter during his first few seasons in the majors but he's now established himself as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. Cease will take the ball against the Guardians on Tuesday in a critical AL Central matchup and enters the game with a 2.16 ERA and 214 strikeouts over 167 innings.

So should you be automatically plugging Cease into your MLB DFS lineups or are there better pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool on Tuesday? A successful MLB DFS strategy is all about striking the perfect balance between risk and reward. So before you make your MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure highlighted Giants utility man Wilmer Flores as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Flores went 3-for-5 with two RBI to return 13 points on DraftKings and 16 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season heads into its final stretch, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, September 20. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo who is listed at $3,200 on DraftKings and $2,100 on FanDuel. Once one of the most authoritative power hitters in baseball, Gallo has fallen off in recent years because of the excessive swing-and-miss present in his offensive approach, but he's still incredibly powerful and capable of going on hot streaks.

Since joining the Dodgers this summer, Gallo has six home runs in 91 at-bats and he's had three homers with nine RBI over the course of his last 10 games. His OPS on the season is 240 points higher against right-handed pitching than left-handed pitching, so play the splits on Tuesday and look to tap into Gallo's power at an opportune time against the Diamondbacks.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS picks includes rostering Braves third baseman Austin Riley ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the premier third basemen in the MLB, following up an impressive breakout season in 2021 where he posted an .898 OPS with 33 home runs and 107 RBI with another dominant year at the plate in 2022.

Riley is slashing .278/.349/.544 with 36 home runs and 91 RBI entering Tuesday's action and he'll have the benefit of hitting at home in Truist Park, where he's posted a .967 OPS on the year. Riley will also have a juicy matchup against Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin, who he has posted a .996 OPS against in 30 career plate appearances.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Tuesday, September 20, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.