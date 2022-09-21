New York's Aaron Judge has been the center of attention when it comes to American League batting leaders this season and rightfully so. However, two leaders in other categories face off on Wednesday. Cleveland's Jose Ramirez has been an extra-base machine all year, and continues to lead the AL in doubles (42), but he'll be looking for more when the Guardians continue their series against the White Sox on Wednesday. Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu leads the AL in hits (173), but should you drop either player, or both, into your MLB DFS lineups on Wednesday?

Chicago starting pitcher Lance Lynn is 4-0 and has just given up five runs in his last six starts. Meanwhile, Abreu might be the name to focus on in the MLB DFS player pool, as he is 3-for-5 against Cleveland starting pitcher Triston McKenzie already this season. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Tuesday, McClure highlighted Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Morton struck out nine and gave up just one run in 5.1 innings pitched to pick up a win and return 27.8 points on DraftKings and 46 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Wednesday is Giants outfielder Joc Pederson who is listed at $5,100 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. Pederson snapped a four-game hitless streak with an RBI single in San Francisco's 10-7 win against Colorado on Tuesday. This season, Pederson is fourth on the team in total hits (90), and has 22 home runs with 64 RBI.

The Giants continue their series against Colorado on Wednesday and will face starting pitcher German Marquez, who Pederson has been boom-or-bust against in 28 previous at-bats. Pederson is 5-for-28 all-time versus Marquez, but two of those hits were home runs and two others were doubles. Against right-handed pitchers like Marquez, Pederson has hit .268 with an .867 OPS this year.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS picks includes stacking Pederson with San Francisco shortstop Brandon Crawford ($3,800 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). Crawford has three hits over his last two games, and even though he missed half of July, he still has 46 RBI on the season. Crawford has been a more consistent hitter in previous meetings with Marquez and holds a .324 career batting average against him in 34 at-bats.

Crawford doesn't have eye-popping numbers overall this season, but at Coors Field, he has been remarkably reliable. In seven games at Colorado, Crawford has hit .310 with nine total hits and five RBI. In 170 career starts against the Rockies, Crawford has 179 hits, 32 doubles, nine triples and 27 homers.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Wednesday, September 21, 2022

