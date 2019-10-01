MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and 2019 NL Wild Card Game lineups

With 162 games now in the books, the MLB Playoffs begin on Tuesday night at 8:08 p.m. ET when the Washington Nationals host the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2019 NL Wild Card Game. It's a "win or go home" game with the Los Angeles Dodgers awaiting the victors in the 2019 NLDS, which begins on Thursday. With FanDuel offering a $150,000 Tuesday MLB Rally and DraftKings running a $300,000 NL Wild Card Clash, there's still a chance to win big with your MLB DFS lineups on Tuesday night. Max Scherzer will take on Brandon Woodruff in the pitching matchup, while studs like Yasmani Grandal, Trea Turner, Mike Moustakas and Juan Soto could all be popular MLB DFS picks. Before you wrap up your MLB DFS strategy for the NL Wild Card Game 2019, see the optimal MLB DFS lineups from SportsLine's resident DFS millionaire, Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy sports.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He's been hot in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x right before the All-Star break.

And on Sunday, he was all over Minnesota Twins first baseman C.J. Cron on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Cron hit a solo home run, returning over 4x on DraftKings. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game 2019.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon at $9,000 on FanDuel and $14,100 on DraftKings. Rendon led the league with 126 RBIs this season while hitting 34 home runs and producing an impressive .319/.412/.598 slash line. He hit a career-high 81 extra-base hits in 2019 and has posted a 1.042 OPS at home this season. Rendon has a tall task against Woodruff on Tuesday night, but he's been at his best against power pitchers this season, posting a 1.148 OPS with nine home runs in 109 at-bats against pitchers with similar repertoires this year.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy also involves stacking Rendon with outfielder Adam Eaton ($7,000 on FanDuel, $12,000 on DraftKings). Eaton finished his season with a solid .279/.365/.428 slash line, hitting a career-high 15 home runs and stealing 15 bases. His splits against lefties and righties are nearly identical, so he gives you a strong presence at the top of the lineup on a day-by-day basis. Eaton has also crushed the Brewers this year, posting a 1.333 OPS with three home runs and seven RBIs against them in six games.

