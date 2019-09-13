MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Friday, September 13, 2019

Friday's MLB schedule has 13 evening games loading up the main slates of daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, putting almost every player in action for your MLB DFS consideration. One of the more compelling games is Brewers at Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is still in the NL Central hunt despite losing Christian Yelich to injury this week, and St. Louis is trying to lock up the division by adding to their four-game lead. The game also features strong MLB DFS talent like Milwaukee's Ryan Braun and St. Louis' Dexter Fowler. Before studying matchups and entering an MLB DFS contest such as the $111K Friday MLB Rally on FanDuel and the MLB $200K Relay Throw on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, advice and player pool over at SportsLine can help you make all the right calls.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

And on Thursday, he was all over Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve on both sites. The result: Altuve went 2-for-4 with a home run -- returning substantial results for MLB DFS players. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Friday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Oakland Athletics first baseman Mark Canha at $2,900 on FanDuel and $4,600 on DraftKings. Canha went 2-for-3 last night against the Astros, continuing his seven-day trend that sees him hitting almost 50 points over his career average. Canha has put together his best full season in the majors, hitting a career-best 23 home runs. Canha and the Athletics face Rangers rookie Brock Burke tonight, who is winless in five career starts. Canha and the Athletics are eager to build on their slim half-game AL Wild Card edge, and McClure knows it. That's why he feels great about Canha on Friday night, and you should consider him a must-play as well.

Another facet of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Friday includes rostering San Diego Padres shortstop Manny Machado ($4,100 on FanDuel, $4,800 on DraftKings). Machado has performed well in his first year in San Diego, hitting 29 home runs and 20 doubles and compiling a .484 slugging percentage. The Padres play at Colorado tonight, and Machado is hitting almost 50 points better on the road this season. And Machado is dominating the Rockies in 2019, hitting .306 with four home runs and 11 RBI. Lock him in your MLB DFS lineups and look for a big return tonight against the Rockies.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.