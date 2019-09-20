MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Friday, September 20, 2019

A number of weekend series get underway on Friday, and it's a loaded MLB DFS schedule that has a whopping 14 games on the main slates of daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. That means the talent pool from almost every MLB team will be available for your main-slate MLB DFS consideration. League batting average leaders Tim Anderson of the White Sox and Anthony Rendon of the Nationals are in action, as are sluggers Jorge Soler of the Royals and Pete Alonso of the Mets. Regardless of the matchups, knowing who is trending in the right direction is critical to MLB DFS success. So before studying matchups and entering an MLB DFS contest such as the $111K Friday MLB Rally on FanDuel and the MLB $200K Slugfest on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, advice and player pool over at SportsLine can help you make all the right calls.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

And on Thursday, he was all over Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor on both sites. The result: Lindor went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored -- returning huge results for MLB DFS players. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Friday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco at $3,500 on FanDuel and $4,800 on DraftKings. Polanco is just a hit or two away from getting to .300 on the season, and has three doubles and a home run in the last seven days. At .299, Polanco has 38 doubles, six triples and 22 home runs this season. Polanco's .299/.360/.491 slash line this season is 20-30 points over his career numbers, indicating consistent success. Polanco especially likes hitting at night in 2019, as he has a .323 average with all but three of his home runs after the sun goes down. Polanco is a player who can change the game with one swing of the bat, and McClure knows it. That's why he feels great about rostering Polanco on Friday night, and you should consider him a must-play as well.

Another facet of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Friday includes rostering Polanco's teammate and Twins third baseman Miguel Sano ($3,600 on FanDuel, $4,900 on DraftKings). Sano went off on the Royals on Thursday night, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI. Tied for third with 31 home runs on the Twins' stacked roster, Sano has power to spare. Sano is hitting 23 points over his season batting average in September, indicating he is peaking at the perfect time. Sano has presented strong value all season and he's a complete steal at this price point, so lock him in your MLB DFS lineup and look for a big return on Friday night.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Friday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.