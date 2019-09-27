MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Friday, September 27, 2019

It's the final weekend of the MLB regular season, as a whopping 14 games highlight Friday's main slates on daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are locked in a battle for the NL Central with three games to play, as the Cardinals host the recently-eliminated Cubs this weekend and the Brewers travel to play the Rockies. And the Athletics, Rays and Indians are still locked in a three-way tussle for the two AL Wild Card spots. That means most of the season's best MLB DFS talent will be in action Friday night, too. Regardless of the matchups, knowing who is trending in the right direction is critical to MLB DFS success. So before entering a MLB DFS contest such as the $111K Thursday MLB Rally on FanDuel and the MLB $100K Grand Slam on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, advice and player pool over at SportsLine can help you make all the right calls.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

And on Thursday, he was all over Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman on both sites. The result: Chapman blasted a two-run homer that was the difference maker for the A's for the second straight night -- returning solid results for MLB DFS players. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Friday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers at $3,900 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings. Devers has cashed in huge value for MLB DFS players in the past week, with two doubles and two home runs in his past seven games. Devers is about to complete the best season of his MLB career, hitting .310 with 32 home runs, 52 doubles and 115 RBI – the doubles and RBI marks nearly twice as much as his 2018 output. Devers has crushed the Orioles all season, too, hitting 51 points over his season average against Baltimore.

Another facet of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Friday is rostering Milwaukee Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal ($3,800 on FanDuel, $5,100 on DraftKings). Grandal has doubled his per/$1k value in five of the Brewers' past six games, and is enjoying the best power surge of his eight-year career. His 108 RBI is a career best, and he needs just one home run to get to 28 for another career high. Grandal has crushed right-handed pitchers this season, with 16 of his homers and 50 of his RBI coming against righties like Colorado's Friday starter Antonio Senzatela.

McClure is also targeting a player that is undervalued in DFS who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

