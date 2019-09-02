MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Monday, September 2, 2019

The MLB Labor Day schedule gets underway with a 1 p.m. ET Yankees vs. Rangers matchup as Mike Minor and Masahiro Tanaka take the mound for their respective sides. That's one of 10 afternoon games, and MLB DFS main slate action will be focused on the games that begin at 2:20 p.m. ET or earlier with $150K on the line for the Monday MLB Ridiculous Rally on FanDuel and $250K up for grabs in the Labor Day Special on DraftKings. Before studying Monday's schedule and making the call on potential top MLB DFS picks such as Noah Syndergaard, Mike Soroka, Bryce Harper or Aaron Judge, first be sure to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a daily Fantasy pro with almost $2 million in career winnings and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, advice and player pool can help you crush your Labor Day selections.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Sunday, he was all over Athletics first baseman Matt Olson on FanDuel. The result: Olson hit a home run on his way to returning almost 20 points and over 5x value. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Monday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman at $4,300 on FanDuel and $5,300 on DraftKings. Freeman went off for massive numbers on Sunday against the White Sox, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs, bumping his numbers to .301/38/114 on the season. He'll look to keep it rolling at home against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 1:20 p.m. ET matchup on Labor Day.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Monday includes rostering Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario ($3,700 on FanDuel, $4,600 on DraftKings), who enters the week on a six-game hitting streak. He drove in seven runs during that span as well, and that's part of a season-long trend because he ranks seventh in the American League in RBIs (92) on the year. McClure's model has identified him as a top MLB DFS value as he takes on the Tigers and struggling starter Jordan Zimmermann (1-9, 6.24 ERA).

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Monday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.