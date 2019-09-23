MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Monday, September 23, 2019

The final week of the MLB regular season gets underway Monday with five games on the main slates of daily Fantasy sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. That means teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies will be starting their strongest lineups to stay in the thick of their respective Wild Card races. It also means MLB DFS superstars like Pete Alonso for the New York Mets and Trey Mancini for the Baltimore Orioles will be in action. Regardless of the matchups, knowing who is trending in the right direction is critical to MLB DFS success. So before studying matchups and entering a MLB DFS contest such as the $75K Monday MLB Rally on FanDuel and the MLB $150K Walk-Off Home Run on DraftKings, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career, and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, advice and player pool over at SportsLine can help you make all the right calls.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

And on Saturday, he was all over Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman on both sites. The result: Chapman went 2-for-4 with two RBI -- returning strong results for MLB DFS players. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Monday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt at $3,600 on FanDuel and $4,500 on DraftKings. Goldschmidt went 2-for-4 a tie-breaking RBI double in the ninth inning on Sunday as the Cardinals completed a four-game sweep of the Cubs to clinch a playoff spot. The Cardinals' team leader in home runs (31) and RBI (92), Goldschmidt has been fantastic all season during his first season in St. Louis. The nine-year veteran returns to Arizona for a three-game set starting tonight at Chase Field – a team for which Goldschmidt hit 209 home runs and drove in 710 runs. Goldschmidt is a player who can change the game with one swing of the bat, and McClure knows it.

Another facet of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Monday is rostering Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto ($4,200 on FanDuel, $5,100 on DraftKings). The second-year pro has had a breakout year in Washington, D.C., this season. Soto has homered 34 times with 107 RBI for the Nationals so far, with a .517 OBP and .962 OPS. Soto has also shown game-altering speed, with 30 doubles, five triples and 12 stolen bases.

