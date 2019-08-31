MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Saturday, August 31, 2019

The 2019 MLB season continues to race towards the postseason, and Saturday's schedule is loaded with games with playoff picture implications. MLB DFS players will be studying matchups such as Mets vs. Phillies, Indians vs. Rays and Cubs vs. Brewers looking for value picks for daily Fantasy tournaments on sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings, both of which have plenty of MLB DFS contests available for both the afternoon and evening slates on Saturday. Before making the call on potential top MLB DFS picks such as Clayton Kershaw, Stephen Strasburg, Ronald Acuna Jr. or Cody Bellinger on Saturday, first be sure to check in with Mike McClure. He's a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career and his optimal MLB DFS lineups, advice and player pool can help you crush your selections Saturday.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

Then on Friday, he was all over Rockies shortstop Trevor Story on FanDuel. The result: Story went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored -- returning around 6x value and 28 points. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Saturday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado at $4,600 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings. Arenado enters the weekend as one of the top hitters in the National League, ranking seventh in batting average (.310), seventh in home runs (34) and fifth in RBIs (103). With a home OPS of 1.022, he takes advantage of playing at Coors Field as well as anybody, so confidently lock him in as a top MLB DFS picks as the Rockies take on the Pirates at 8:10 p.m. ET.

Part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Saturday also includes rostering Pirates outfielder Starling Marte ($4,300 on FanDuel, $5,800 on DraftKings), who is looking for another big game at Coors Field. Marte (.297/23/77) already has four hits and five runs scored through two games in this series against the Rockies. He also has a .400 average overall over the past seven days, so take advantage of this hot streak and get him in your lineups for Saturday MLB DFS tournaments.

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.