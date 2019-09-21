MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Saturday, September 21, 2019

The MLB regular season is winding down, but MLB DFS players still have plenty of opportunities to cash in on daily Fantasy contests on sites such as FanDuel and DraftKings in the final days of the season. Saturday's MLB schedule is loaded with 15 games, including matchups with double-digit totals such as Mariners vs. Orioles (10.5) and Twins vs. Royals (10.5). You can expect plenty of offense in those games, but the key to building winning MLB DFS lineups is breaking down each game and finding the players who are in position to exceed their value. That takes a lot of research, but DFS pro Mike McClure can help. He's won almost $2 million in his career, and his top MLB DFS picks, optimal lineups and advice can help you make all the right calls for Saturday's slates.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

And on Friday, he was all over Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal on FanDuel. The result: Grandal reached base three times and scored twice -- returning around 5x value. Anyone who has followed McClure has seen some huge returns. Now, McClure has set his sights on Saturday's slates.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson at $3,200 on FanDuel and $4,100 on DraftKings. Pederson already is one of the best power-hitting lefties in the league, but he's taken his game to the next level in September, hitting .375 with five home runs and 10 RBIs on the month. He absolutely crushes right-handed pitching, and that's what he'll see against the Rockies and starter Chi Chi Gonzalez, who is 1-6 on the season with a 6.23 ERA.

McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy for Saturday includes rostering Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario ($3,500 on FanDuel, $4,800 on DraftKings), who is hitting .324 with three home runs over the last seven days. Rosario has benefitted from hitting in the middle of a loaded Minnesota lineup this year. He regularly has guys in front of him getting on base, and that's helped him pile up 101 RBIs, ranking him in the top 10 in the American League in that category. Look for more of the same as the Twins take on the struggling Kansas City Royals and starter Glenn Sparkman (4-11, 6.02 ERA).

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. This pick could be the difference between cashing in big or going home with nothing.

So what are the optimal MLB DFS lineups for Saturday? Visit SportsLine right now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.