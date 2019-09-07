MLB DFS: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks and lineups for Saturday, September 7, 2019

The 2019 MLB season continues on Saturday with all 30 teams in action and the MLB home run race is heating up in the final month of the season. Angels superstar Mike Trout and Mets rookie Pete Alonso are tied for the MLB lead with 45 home runs apiece, while Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger and Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich both have 44 home runs. Eugenio Suarez (42) and Jorge Soler (40) are also in the mix, and several players could pass the 50-homer threshold with balls leaving the park at record pace. Those sluggers have all been a boon for MLB DFS players looking to turn big profits in MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on FanDuel and DraftKings. However, knowing which players to put in your MLB DFS lineups and when can be daunting, which is why you'll want to check out the optimal MLB DFS strategy and advice from DFS millionaire Mike McClure before you make your own MLB DFS picks.

When it comes to MLB, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

He got off to a hot start in 2019, producing lineups on SportsLine that have returned as much as 30x in the first half of the season. He's also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice this season already. He cashed huge in three consecutive tournaments in mid-June, which included a top 2 percent finish when his DraftKings lineup generated a whopping 185.9 points. He also had an optimal lineup on FanDuel that cashed 8x for followers right before the All-Star break.

And on Friday, Alex Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani at $2,900 on FanDuel and $4,400 on DraftKings. Ohtani hasn't been able to pitch this season coming off Tommy John surgery but he has been able to swing the bat and his power and speed have been a strong addition to the Angels lineup.

The 25-year-old is slashing .288/.346/.500 on the season with 16 home runs and 11 stolen bases, and he has been absolutely terrorizing the Chicago White Sox. Ohtani has a 1.210 OPS against the South Siders this season and he'll go up against right-hander Dylan Covey on Saturday, who carries a 6.88 ERA into the night. Ohtani slugs 55 points higher against right-handed pitching than left-handed pitching and you'll definitely want him in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday.

Another facet of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy Saturday is rostering Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman ($3,800 on FanDuel, $4,500 on DraftKings), who has a triple and a home run off Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann in three career at-bats. Chapman came into the Major Leagues as a defensive specialist at the hot corner, but his continually developing power has turned him into an all-around threat.

Chapman has slugged 31 home runs this year and driven in 79 runs. He's been particularly good at home in the Oakland Coliseum, where he has posted a .971 OPS. On Saturday night, he'll have the green batting eye of Oakland to use to his advantage and the wind is expected to be humming out to centerfield at 12 MPH. Given his success in limited opportunities against Zimmermann and his penchant for driving the baseball in Oakland, you won't want to miss out on what could be a huge night from Chapman.

